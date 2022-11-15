Analyzing Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -30.54% -17.08% Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A $3.45 million ($0.09) -16.13 Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64

This table compares Augusta Gold and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Augusta Gold and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.01%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

