Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 4.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,295. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

