Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.47. 44,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.13. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.