ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at 6.27 on Tuesday. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of 4.79 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.84.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.