Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 4.0 %

AAUKF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

