Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.
Anglo American Stock Up 4.0 %
AAUKF opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $55.61.
Anglo American Company Profile
