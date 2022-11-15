ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 20.8% in October

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 869,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

