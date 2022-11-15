APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. APA Group has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

