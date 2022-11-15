Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Apartment Income REIT

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

