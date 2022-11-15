APENFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.07 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $141.82 million and approximately $56.07 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

