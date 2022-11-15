AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Review

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69% Cadence Design Systems 22.86% 33.19% 19.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $359.37 million 11.39 $1.03 million ($1.43) -81.43 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 15.42 $695.96 million $2.84 59.13

This table compares AppFolio and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppFolio and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cadence Design Systems 0 4 7 0 2.64

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $115.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $192.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Cadence Design Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Design Systems is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats AppFolio on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

