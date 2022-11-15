Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

