Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. 231,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.