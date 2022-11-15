Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Aramark by 77.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 263,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

