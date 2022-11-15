ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

ARCB stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

