ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.
ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of MT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 3,945,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
