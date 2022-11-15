ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. 3,945,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.