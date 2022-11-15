Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) were down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 18,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 579,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

