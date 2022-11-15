Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $66.73 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.73 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00079857 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062760 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023754 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005735 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
