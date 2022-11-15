Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $66.73 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.73 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023754 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

