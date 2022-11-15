Ark (ARK) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and $6.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,519,430 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.