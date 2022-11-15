Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,134,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. Analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

