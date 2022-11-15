AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $28.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 70,202 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also

