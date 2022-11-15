Associated Banc Corp Acquires 287 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

