Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

