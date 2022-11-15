Associated Banc Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

