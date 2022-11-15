Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

NYSE:COP opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.