Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

