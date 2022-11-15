Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.