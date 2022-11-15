Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of VOT stock opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.