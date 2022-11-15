Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.