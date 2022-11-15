Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

