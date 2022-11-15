Associated Banc Corp Sells 395 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

