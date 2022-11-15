Associated Banc Corp Sells 988 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.