Associated Banc Corp Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

