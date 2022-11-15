Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $881.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $104,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

