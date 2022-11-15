AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8 %
AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.