AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Down 6.3 %
ALOT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.68.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.