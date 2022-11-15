AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 6.3 %

ALOT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

