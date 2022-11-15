Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. 1,089,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,778. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

