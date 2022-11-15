ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ATIF Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61.
About ATIF
