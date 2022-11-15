Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,048,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,685,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

