Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

