AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

