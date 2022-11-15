Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Buys C$33,349.75 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Scott Habig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,349.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

