Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Buys C$33,349.75 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Scott Habig bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,349.75.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$26.00.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.