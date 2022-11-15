Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 264,202 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

