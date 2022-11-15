Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $9.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.33. 34,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.