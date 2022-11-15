Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $251.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.