Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given New C$0.07 Price Target at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.07 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 82.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

XLY stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,602. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

