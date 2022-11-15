Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 415,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVCTF remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

