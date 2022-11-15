AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,772.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,897.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($31.43) to GBX 2,750 ($32.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($36.43) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.20) to GBX 3,100 ($36.43) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

