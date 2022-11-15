Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

