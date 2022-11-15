Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 824,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.