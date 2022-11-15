B. Riley Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $9.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.
Airgain Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
