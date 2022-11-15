B. Riley Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $9.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,001 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.