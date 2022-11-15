Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,377. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

